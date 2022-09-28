Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.44. 67,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,881. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average of $101.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

