Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,916. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

