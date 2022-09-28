Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Trading Up 3.0 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

PAYX traded up $3.38 on Wednesday, hitting $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 142,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,971. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

