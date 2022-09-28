Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 3,835 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coupa Software Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of COUP traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. 1,358,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,666. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $259.90.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 53.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 637,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,425,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 39.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.4% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 522,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,813,000 after acquiring an additional 57,672 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.