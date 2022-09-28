Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cowen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Price Performance

Cowen Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

