CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Up 189.2% in September

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the August 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,053.0 days.

CP ALL Public Price Performance

Shares of CVPUF remained flat at $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $1.72.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

