CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Up 189.2% in September

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the August 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,053.0 days.
CP ALL Public Price Performance
Shares of CVPUF remained flat at $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. CP ALL Public has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $1.72.
About CP ALL Public
