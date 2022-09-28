Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.5% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 80.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.8 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.53. 4,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,756. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $149.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.