Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

