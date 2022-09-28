Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CBRL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,381,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.