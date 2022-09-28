Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

CBRL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $149.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,868,000 after buying an additional 155,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,726,000 after buying an additional 110,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.