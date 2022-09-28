Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Crane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crane has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Crane stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.74. 1,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. Crane has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Crane by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

