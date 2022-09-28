Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 88.5% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the August 31st total of 822,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

SLVO traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.22. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

