Credits (CS) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $1.13 million and $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

