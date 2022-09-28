Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRKR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Creek Road Miners has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

