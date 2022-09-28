Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Short Interest Update

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Creek Road Miners Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRKR traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Creek Road Miners has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.17.
Creek Road Miners Company Profile
