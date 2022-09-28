Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $174.90

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174.90 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 181.49 ($2.19), with a volume of 1187035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.80 ($2.20).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £466.29 million and a P/E ratio of -914.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($234,171.10).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

