Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $174.90

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRSTGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 174.90 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 181.49 ($2.19), with a volume of 1187035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.80 ($2.20).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of £466.29 million and a P/E ratio of -914.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 255.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £193,800 ($234,171.10).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

