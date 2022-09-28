Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 440,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $148.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.14. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.90 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

