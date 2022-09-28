Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Down 85.6% in September

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,101,833,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cruzani Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CZNI traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 706,958,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,404,844. Cruzani has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

Get Cruzani alerts:

About Cruzani

(Get Rating)

Read More

bowmo, Inc provides an intelligent software solution for staffing and recruiting industries. The company offers V-RPO platform, a combination of proprietary AI-based technology, which automates the process with its AI-based matching engine and provides industry-superior tools, such as video interviewing, cultural, and technical assessments.

Receive News & Ratings for Cruzani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cruzani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.