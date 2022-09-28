Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as high as $6.65. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 4,366 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Cryo-Cell International in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Cryo-Cell International Dividend Announcement

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 5.68%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Cryo-Cell International makes up approximately 1.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Articles

