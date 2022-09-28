CryptoArt.Ai Hits One Day Volume of $56,030.00 (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoArt.Ai has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $56,030.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Profile

CryptoArt.Ai launched on April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai. The official website for CryptoArt.Ai is cryptoart.ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the CryptoArt.Ai community ecosystem, CART is the only ecosystem token. Any user who holds CART can participate in the in-depth governance of CryptoArt.Ai, so that the majority of users and the CryptoArt.Ai ecosystem can reach a stable balance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.