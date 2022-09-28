Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Conning Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cummins worth $40,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE CMI traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,365. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.