Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Update

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 102.9% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of CUBT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,403,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,074. Curative Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

About Curative Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.