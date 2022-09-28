Curio Price Down 18.1% This Week (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Curio has a total market cap of $59,480.70 and $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.29 or 1.00121956 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006779 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057336 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063510 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078928 BTC.
About Curio
CUR is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
