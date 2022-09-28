Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. 154,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

