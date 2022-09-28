Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chico Wealth RIA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 235,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,407,000 after purchasing an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 168,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $183.84. 160,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day moving average is $205.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $180.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

