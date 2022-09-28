Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $17.21 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,718,638 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

