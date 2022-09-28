Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $538,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. 192,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

