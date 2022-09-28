CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Major Shareholder Andrew Africk Purchases 14,000 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $64,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 699,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. CVD Equipment Co. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $30.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

