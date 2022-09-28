CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 81,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 13,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.14. 180,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,612. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.13.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

