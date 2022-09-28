Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Discover Financial Services accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $354,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.08. 35,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

