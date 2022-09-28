Cypress Financial Planning LLC Invests $211,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 852,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after buying an additional 247,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 815,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $26,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 546.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 783,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after buying an additional 662,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 105.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 597,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 306,610 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.1 %

PJAN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,359. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17.

