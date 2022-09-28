Cypress Financial Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Seagen makes up approximately 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth about $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 110.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,778,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. StockNews.com raised Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,143. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.80. 18,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,164. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.02 and a 200 day moving average of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

