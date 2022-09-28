Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 919,271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,693,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDEC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 2,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,669. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

