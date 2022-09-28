Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €51.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €51.00 ($52.04) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BN traded down €0.17 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €48.44 ($49.42). 1,111,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is €52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.18. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($73.60).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.