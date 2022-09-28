Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $215,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $3.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.43. The company had a trading volume of 37,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

