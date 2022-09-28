Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Down 52.5% in September

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Data I/O by 9.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAIO opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

