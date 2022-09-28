Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Down 2.9%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 4,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 950,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCPH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

