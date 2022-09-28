Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a dividend payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $26.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $335.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.84. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,580.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 416,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,101,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

