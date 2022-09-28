Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,116 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after buying an additional 122,126 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 6,049,485 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

