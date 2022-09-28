Delta Investment Management LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 101,065 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NEX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. 110,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,995. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

