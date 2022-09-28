Delta Investment Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.66. The company had a trading volume of 159,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $284.80 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.87.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
