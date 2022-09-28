Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $3 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July accounts for 1.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 702.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,032 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 211,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the second quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the second quarter worth about $1,050,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

