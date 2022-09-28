Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $339,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 127,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 120,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.77. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

