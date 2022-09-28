Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Delta Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $414,000.

Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HGER traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $27.24.

