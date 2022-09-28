Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

