Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the August 31st total of 87,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Price Performance

DRMA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. 413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,913. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.