Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.86

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Derwent London from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 3,050 ($36.85) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.50) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More

