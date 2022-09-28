DEUS Finance (DEUS) Price Down 5.3% This Week

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last week, DEUS Finance has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DEUS Finance coin can currently be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00204170 BTC on major exchanges. DEUS Finance has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEUS Finance Coin Profile

DEUS Finance was first traded on September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,933 coins. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @DeusDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEUS Finance is deus.finance.

DEUS Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance Evolution is a marketplace of decentralized financial services that provides the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments, such as synthetic stock trading platforms, options and futures trading, and more.$DEUS is the protocol token of the DEUS Finance ecosystem. $DEUS represents the fractional portion of our stablecoin, $DEI. $DEI is used as collateral for every financial instrument and protocol built on top of DEUS infrastructure. For every $DEI that is minted, the $DEUS portion is burned, creating deflationary pressure on the $DEUS token supply.”

