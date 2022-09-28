DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 105,382 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.71. The stock had a trading volume of 72,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,672. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

