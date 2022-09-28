Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.39

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Digital China Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

