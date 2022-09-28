Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Short Interest Down 93.8% in September

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHAC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Digital Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

Get Digital Health Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 426,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.